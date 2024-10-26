Jayden Daniels Injury: Seemingly trending toward playing

Daniels (rib), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, looks to be tracking toward playing, but the team will need to see how he feels during pregame warmups before deciding on his status, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Daniels took the field for just one possession in last Sunday's win over the Panthers due to a rib injury that kept him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday. He returned to the field Friday as a limited participant, and he said after the session that he felt good and wanted to play against the Bears. The decision ultimately won't be Daniels' alone, with the coaching staff as well as the Commanders' medical team likely to make a call on whether he'll play based on how he looks while warming up Sunday. Daniels' status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, when Washington posts its inactive list. If Daniels ends up sitting out, Marcus Mariota will make his first start of the season.