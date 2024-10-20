Jayden Daniels Injury: Set for further testing on ribs

Daniels (ribs) will undergo further testing Monday on the injury that forced him out of Sunday's 40-7 win over the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Dan Quinn didn't have an immediate update on Daniels' status after the game, though the quarterback was in good spirits and celebrating with teammates after the game. Washington kept rolling right along with backup quarterback Marcus Mariota after Daniels' absence, but clarity on which quarterback is likely to start against the Bears in Week 8 won't be provided until the results of Daniels' tests Monday are revealed.