Jayden Daniels Injury: Signs point to playing

Daniels (rib), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears, has all signs pointing toward him playing but the team will need to see how he feels during pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Daniels said Friday he felt good and wants to play, but said it wasn't his decision, the report adds.

Daniels lasted just one possession this past Sunday against the Panthers due to a rib injury that has his status uncertain for Week 8. He began the week with back-to-back absences from practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a limited participant Friday. Despite this report, Daniels' status won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Daniels ends up sitting out, Marcus Mariota will direct the Commanders offense.