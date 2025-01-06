Jayden Daniels Injury: Soreness severity downplayed

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Monday that he's "not concerned" about the leg soreness that forced Daniels out of Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Daniels logged a precautionary exit at halftime during the Week 18 game against Dallas, but it doesn't sound like his status will be impacted at all heading into Sunday's wild-card playoff matchup on the road at Tampa Bay. Washington's first official practice report of the coming week will be released Wednesday, at which point it will be revealed whether Daniels' leg soreness is still limiting him in any capacity, or whether he's already been cleared to take full reps.