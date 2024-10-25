Jayden Daniels Injury: Status in question for Sunday

Daniels (rib) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bears.

Daniels last just one possession this past Sunday against the Panthers due to a rib injury that left his status truly up in the air for Week 8. He opened it with back-to-back absences Wednesday and Thursday, but per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, coach Dan Quinn relayed Friday that Daniels would be limited to end the week and be listed as questionable for Sunday's game, which has come to pass. Daniels' status thus won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. If Daniels ends up sitting out, Marcus Mariota will direct the Commanders offense.