Jayden Daniels Injury: Still not practicing

Daniels (ribs) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Daniels didn't see any game action after the first possession of this past Sunday's win against the Panthers due to a rib issue. On Monday, coach Dan Quinn termed Daniels "week-to-week," per Ben Standig of The Athletic, but there's been hope along the way that he'd be able to suit up for a Week 8 matchup against the Bears. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that the Commanders plan for Daniels to take the practice field Friday, so his ensuing listing on the team's injury report may give a sense of his chances to suit up this weekend.