Jayden Daniels News: Overcomes slow start in win

Daniels completed 14 of 25 passes for 238 yards and one touchdown with one interception and added 82 rushing yards on 11 carries in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Browns.

While the Browns defense was able to force some misfires from Daniels early and hold him below a 60 percent completion rate for the first time in his career, the rookie QB still came up with plenty of big plays both through the air and on the ground, including a 41-yard dime in the end zone to Dyami Brown right before halftime that essentially put the game away. Daniels has produced eight TDs (four passing, four rushing) through his first five NFL games against only two turnovers, and in Week 6 he'll take on a Ravens defense that just got lit up for 392 yards and five touchdowns by Joe Burrow.