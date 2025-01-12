Jayden Reed Injury: Hurts shoulder in wild-card game

Reed is questionable to return to Sunday's wild-card matchup against Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed took a hard hit to his shoulder after making a catch in the third quarter. Fellow wideout Romeo Doubs has also exited to be evaluated for a concussion, leaving Dontayvion Wicks as the Packers' presumptive top wideout for the time being. Bo Melton and Malik Heath are also wide-receiver options for Jordan Love, and tight end Tucker Kraft could be an even more important part of the team's passing game.