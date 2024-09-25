Jayden Reed Injury: Limited with pair of injuries

Reed (calf/quadriceps) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Reed first showed up on a Packers practice report on the final version ahead of Week 2 action, and a calf injury has been listed on every report in the meantime. A quad issue also made an appearance this Wednesday, but there hasn't been any worry that his availability is in question for Sunday's NFC North showdown with the Vikings. In the last two games with Malik Willis at quarterback in place of Jordan Love (knee), Reed has gathered in six of eight targets for 59 yards and turned four carries into 56 yards. Reed, if active this weekend, would experience a notable boost in fantasy appeal if Love is able to reclaim the starting role, but the QB again was limited to begin Week 4 prep.