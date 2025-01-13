Jayden Reed Injury: Says he won't need surgery

Reed said Monday that he won't need surgery on his dislocated shoulder, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

He missed the end of Sunday's playoff loss to the Eagles but should be ready for OTAs in the spring. It was a disappointing end to a disappointing season in which 72.3 percent of Reed's receiving yards came in the first nine games. He appeared well on his way to a 1,000-yard campaign for much of the season, before averaging 29.6 receiving yards and 3.6 targets after a Week 10 bye, ultimately finishing with a 55-857-6 receiving line and 20-163-1 on the ground. Reed offers an unusual combination of rushing contributions and big receiving plays from the slot, but it's hard to say if/when he'll progress beyond boom/bust-WR3 status for fantasy.