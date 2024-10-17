Jayden Reed Injury: Stays limited at practice

Reed (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Reed has opened Week 7 prep with back-to-back capped sessions, the result of injuring his ankle during this past Sunday's win against the Cardinals. He was able to finish out the contest on his way to six catches (on six targets) for 28 yards and one touchdown on a 53 percent snap share. Reed has one more practice this week to get back to full participation or potentially risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Texans.