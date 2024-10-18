Jayden Reed News: Avoids injury designation

Reed (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.

A limited practice participant all week, Reed never seemed in danger of missing the game. He hurt his ankle on a punt return in a 34-13 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday, but he returned to the game in short order and ended up coming pretty close to his normal workload shares, finishing with 53 percent snap share and 66 percent route share (compared to season-long marks of 65 percent and 76 percent, respectively).