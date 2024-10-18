Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drafting This Weekend?
Elevate your game with the Fantasy Basketball Draft Assistant. Get real-time assistance powered by RotoWire's custom rankings and projections.
Jayden Reed headshot

Jayden Reed News: Avoids injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 18, 2024

Reed (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.

A limited practice participant all week, Reed never seemed in danger of missing the game. He hurt his ankle on a punt return in a 34-13 win over the Cardinals this past Sunday, but he returned to the game in short order and ended up coming pretty close to his normal workload shares, finishing with 53 percent snap share and 66 percent route share (compared to season-long marks of 65 percent and 76 percent, respectively).

Jayden Reed
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News