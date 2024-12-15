Jayden Reed News: Five catches, three carries in win

Reed caught five of six targets for 34 yards and rushed three times for 27 yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.

Reed was more involved after seeing just one target in Week 14 against the Lions, as he tied Christian Watson for the team lead in targets and led the Packers in catches, though four teammates had at least 34 receiving yards as well. Reed also produced 10 yards on two punt returns, one of which he muffed for a fumble but managed to get back on top of the ball. The slumping wide receiver will be a touchdown-dependent fantasy option in Week 16 against the Saints given his sporadic recent usage, but Reed's a perennial threat to score considering he has 17 total touchdowns through 30 career regular-season games.