Jayden Reed News: Gets just one target

Reed got one target and finished without a catch in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Lions.

Reed played 50 percent of snaps, which ties for his lowest share this season but doesn't fall outside the normal range. It's the seventh time he's logged 50-59 percent of snaps, as he still doesn't get much playing time in formations with fewer than three wide receivers. Reed has just one game all year with more than six targets, making him highly dependent on touchdowns and big plays, especially relative to other WRs that primarily man the slot. He has 12 targets and 73 receiving yards over the past four games, but with three of his eight catches in that span going for touchdowns. Reed will be a high-risk, high-reward lineup option once again Week 15 at Seattle, facing a defense that often uses top cornerback Devon Witherspoon in the slot.