Jayden Reed News: Makes most of three catches

Reed recorded three receptions on six targets for 24 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 30-17 win over the Dolphins. He added one rush for 23 yards.

Reed got the job done early in the game, recording receiving scores of three and 12 yards by halftime. The Packers played from ahead by multiple scores for most of the contest, which limited Reed to only two targets in the second half. His lack of volume isn't unusual, and he now has under 30 receiving yards in three straight games. Reed is capable of big performances, but he's reliant on either big plays or reaching the end zone, leaving him as a boom or bust fantasy option.