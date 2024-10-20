Jayden Reed News: Quiet in Week 7 win

Reed caught two of four targets for 10 yards and rushed once for no gain in Sunday's 24-22 win over the Texans. He added one punt return for five yards.

Reed played through the ankle injury he sustained in the Week 6 win over the Cardinals and didn't have an injury designation for the game but lacked his usual explosiveness. After posting at least 97 yards of offense in each of his first three games with Jordan Love under center this season, Reed has only 38 yards over the last two such games combined. A Week 8 home game against the Jaguars presents a nice opportunity for Reed to get back on track, but it will be worth monitoring whether his name continues to pop up on the Packers' injury report in practice.