Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jayden Reed headshot

Jayden Reed News: Takes three receptions for 26 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 8:49pm

Reed corralled all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers.

Unlike last week's two-catch effort, Reed was unable to hit pay dirt against the 49ers and left fantasy managers with paltry production. The speedy sophomore did not record a rushing attempt, and he hasn't had a positive gain as a runner since back in Week 5. Reed still has enough upside on any given week to be worth considering, but he is likely more of a deep-league asset due to his propensity for posting duds heading into Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Jayden Reed
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now