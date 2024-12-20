Jaylen Waddle Injury: Doubtful for Week 16

Fellow wideout Tyreek Hill (wrist/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, while Waddle (knee) is doubtful for the contest, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

With Waddle -- who didn't practice this week -- as well as Dee Eskridge (knee, doubtful) trending toward being out this weekend and Hill's status now uncertain, Malik Washington and River Cracraft currently are the healthiest wideout options that Miami currently rosters. Considering that, practice-squad members Tarik Black, Erik Ezukanma and Isaiah McKenzie are candidates to be elevated ahead of Week 16 action.