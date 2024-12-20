Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Waddle headshot

Jaylen Waddle Injury: Doubtful for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 2:48pm

Fellow wideout Tyreek Hill (wrist/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, while Waddle (knee) is doubtful for the contest, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

With Waddle -- who didn't practice this week -- as well as Dee Eskridge (knee, doubtful) trending toward being out this weekend and Hill's status now uncertain, Malik Washington and River Cracraft currently are the healthiest wideout options that Miami currently rosters. Considering that, practice-squad members Tarik Black, Erik Ezukanma and Isaiah McKenzie are candidates to be elevated ahead of Week 16 action.

Jaylen Waddle
Miami Dolphins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now