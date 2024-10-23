Jaylen Waddle Injury: Limited participant to begin Week 8

Waddle was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to a quadricep injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle still has two opportunities to upgrade to full practice participation, which would put him in position to avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Week 2, and the expectation is that he'll clear the five-step concussion protocol and return from injured reserve to start Sunday. Waddle would stand to benefit substantially from Tagovailoa's return under center. The receiver had 150 receiving yards across Tagovailoa's two starts this season, and just 119 receiving yards in the four games Tagovailoa missed.