Jaylen Waddle News: Cleared for Week 8 along with Tua

Waddle (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after being a full participant in practice Friday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Waddle avoided an injury designation with a full practice Friday after limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. He has a nice opportunity to break out of his slump with Miami getting Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) back under center for the first time since Week 2 after the starting quarterback cleared concussion protocol.