Jaylon Jones News: Impresses as starter

Jones tallied 100 total tackles (66 solo), 12 passes defended, including two interceptions, and forced one fumble across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Jones was one of four players on the Colts' defense to record 100-plus tackles this season, starting all 17 of the team's games. The second-year pro from Texas A&M has now started 27 of the 34 regular-season contests he's appeared in, leading Indianapolis in passes defended and tying for second in interceptions in 2024. With two years remaining on his rookie contract, Jones is expected remain with the Colts in 2025. The 22-year-old is likely to remain continue serving as one of Indianapolis' top outside cornerbacks next season after an impressive 2024 campaign.