Jeremy Ruckert News: Poised for starting duties Sunday

Ruckert is expected to serve as the Jets' starting tight end in Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to Tyler Conklin (personal) being ruled out for the contest, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Conklin sitting out for the first time all season, Ruckert should have his best opportunity to date to see extended playing time. Until this Sunday, Conklin hasn't missed any games during his three-year tenure with the Jets, which has coincided with Ruckert's run in New York after he was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Ruckert hasn't played more than 50 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps or drawn more than three targets in any of his 13 appearances this season, but he could have a good chance at surpassing both marks Sunday.