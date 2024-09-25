Jermaine Burton: Not involved in loss

Burton failed to record a single target in Monday's 38-33 loss to the Commanders.

Operating as the Bengals' No. 4 receiver, Burton only played three of Cincinnati's 62 offensive snaps Monday with Tee Higgins returning from injury. The rookie wideout was not targeted in the contest and will likely continue to find it difficult to see much playing time behind Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase and Andrei Iosivas going forward. Burton should not be trusted for fantasy purposes in a Week 4 matchup against the Panthers.