Jerome Ford Injury: Managing knee injury

Ford isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford played 53 of the Browns' 67 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's loss to the Giants, finishing with 10 carries for 37 yards and three catches for 33 yards in the contest. The Browns haven't revealed whether Ford's knee issue is anything that will affect his status for Week 4, but if he's unable to play Sunday against the Raiders, D'Onta Foreman would likely serve as Cleveland's lead option on the ground.