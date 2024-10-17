Jerome Ford Injury: Remains sidelined Thursday

Ford (hamstring) is not present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford has been deemed week-to-week since being forced out of Cleveland's loss to the Eagles in Week 6 due to a hamstring injury, and he hasn't practiced in any capacity since. With Ford trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Bengals, the Browns have expressed optimism that Nick Chubb (knee) will be able to come off the PUP list and make his season debut. Both D'Onta Foreman (groin) and Pierre Strong also remain available to contribute out of the backfield.