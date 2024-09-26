Jerome Ford Injury: Returns to practice Thursday

Ford (knee) is participating at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford didn't practice Wednesday, but he's participating in at least a limited capacity Thursday. He played a season-high 83 percent of offensive snaps during Cleveland's loss to the Giants in Week 3, rushing 10 times for 37 yards and securing three of four targets for 33 yards, and it was at no point reported that Ford had to leave the game due to injury. That could be an indication that Ford's absence Wednesday was only due to a minor issue or for rest purposes. Assuming he's good to go, Ford will be in position to again lead the Browns' backfield versus the Raiders on Sunday.