Jerome Ford Injury: Ruled out against Ravens

Ford (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ford will sit out a second consecutive game, but he returned to practice Friday, which was a step in the right direction. If Ford's able to resume practicing regularly prior to Week 9 against the Chargers, he would have a good chance to return to action Nov. 3. Nick Chubb is Cleveland's top backfield option now that he's available, while Pierre Strong and D'Onta Foreman will back up Chubb against Baltimore.