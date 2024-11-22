Jerome Ford News: Five touches in win

Ford carried four times for 19 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Thursday's 24-19 win over the Steelers. He also returned three kickoffs for 72 yards.

Ford watched Nick Chubb handle the bulk of the duty on a snowy and windy night in Cleveland. With Chubb getting stronger each week since coming back from a knee injury, there hasn't been much opportunity for Ford to shine. He has 11 carries for 34 yards and six catches for 39 yards over the last three games since returning from a hamstring injury.