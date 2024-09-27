Jerome Ford News: Set to play in Week 4

Ford (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Las Vegas, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Ford followed up Wednesday's DNP and Thursday's limited session with a full practice to wrap up Week 4 prep, thus paving the way for him to continue leading the Browns backfield. Through three games on the campaign, he's tallied 39 touches for 203 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while No. 2 RB D'Onta Foreman has a 17-56-0 line, respectively. Ford thus is the Browns' unquestioned top runner for as long as Nick Chubb (knee) remains on the reserve/PUP list, and the former will be taking on a Raiders defense Sunday that has given up a league-worst 5.6 YPC to opposing running backs this season.