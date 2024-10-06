Jerome Ford News: Splits work with Foreman

Ford carried the ball nine times for 47 yards and caught all three of his targets for two yards in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders.

While he led the Cleveland backfield in rushing yards, Ford's production on the ground was nearly identical to D'Onta Foreman, who gained 44 yards on nine carries. The entire Browns' offense is struggling right now, and being in a timeshare won't help Ford break out -- the third-year RB hasn't seen more than 10 carries or scored a TD in four straight games, topping out at 64 rushing yards during that stretch. The team's backfield situation will change radically once Nick Chubb (knee) is cleared to return, but if Chubb remains sidelined in Week 6, Ford will try to make an impact against a well-rested Eagles defense that will be coming out of its bye.