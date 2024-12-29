Jerome Ford News: Struggles against MIA

Ford rushed six times for 22 yards with no targets as a receiver in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Dolphins.

Ford failed to replicate last week's sterling starting performance against a tougher defensive opponent in Week 17. Despite his struggles, the 24-year-old remains in line to start for the 3-13 Browns in Week 18 with Nick Chubb (foot) sidelined for the remainder of the campaign. Ford should only be considered a deep-league option against the Ravens next Sunday, but he presents some upside for those in deep and DFS formats.