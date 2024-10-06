Fantasy Football
Jevon Holland headshot

Jevon Holland Injury: Could have surgery on left hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 6, 2024 at 2:20pm

Holland was spotted with a cast on his left hand following Sunday's 15-10 win over the Patriots, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Kelly adds that Holland's injury is severe enough that a surgical procedure on his left hand is being discussed. Holland finished Sunday's game with five tackles (four solo), and an extended absence would be a large blow to a Dolphins' secondary that was already without starting strong safety Jordan Poyer (shin) for Sunday's game. Elijah Campbell would be the top candidate to start at free safety if Holland were to be sidelined for multiple games.

Jevon Holland
Miami Dolphins
