Jevon Holland Injury: Could have surgery on left hand

Holland was spotted with a cast on his left hand following Sunday's 15-10 win over the Patriots, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Kelly adds that Holland's injury is severe enough that a surgical procedure on his left hand is being discussed. Holland finished Sunday's game with five tackles (four solo), and an extended absence would be a large blow to a Dolphins' secondary that was already without starting strong safety Jordan Poyer (shin) for Sunday's game. Elijah Campbell would be the top candidate to start at free safety if Holland were to be sidelined for multiple games.