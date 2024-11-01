Jevon Holland Injury: Doubtful for Week 9

Holland (hand/knee) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Oregon product didn't practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the Dolphins' Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. Holland has been an integral part of Miami's defense, recording 26 total tackles and two defended passes in his five appearances this season. If he can't suit up Sunday as expected, Elijah Campbell will likely start alongside Jordan Poyer as part of the Dolphins' top safety duo.