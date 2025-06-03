Fantasy Football
Jihaad Campbell

Jihaad Campbell Injury: Sidelined until August

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2025

Eagles DC Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Campbell (shoulder) won't practice until "sometime in August," Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com reports.

Campbell underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder back in March. This timeline would put Campbell ready to return during training camp and ahead of Week 1. The Eagles landed the standout inside linebacker with the No. 31 overall pick in April's NFL Draft.

Jihaad Campbell
Philadelphia Eagles
