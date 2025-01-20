Fantasy Football
J.J. Taylor News: Reverts to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 20, 2025

Taylor reverted to the Texans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Taylor was elevated to the Texans' active roster was to provide backfield insurance in case Joe Mixon (ankle) was unable to play in Saturday's divisional-round game against the Chiefs. Mixon was able to suit up, which left Taylor to be a healthy scratch in the loss. Taylor appeared in five regular-season games for Houston during the 2024 campaign and finished with 10 carries for 44 yards while adding two catches (on three targets) for zero yards.

