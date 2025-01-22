J.J. Taylor News: Staying in Houston

The Texans signed Taylor to a reserve/future contract Wednesday.

Taylor appeared in five games for the Texans in 2024 while splitting time between the team's practice squad and active roster, rushing 10 times for 44 yards and catching two of his three targets for no additional yards. The Arizona product played 55 total snaps (33 offensive and 22 on special teams) during his five appearances this season, and he's likely to compete for reserve role in Houston's running back room this summer.