J.K. Dobbins News: Gets 21 touches, TD in Week 8 win

Dobbins rushed 17 times for 57 yards and a touchdown while catching four of seven targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 26-8 win over the Saints.

Dobbins scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the season on a one-yard run in the second quarter. He tied for the team lead in targets with Will Dissly, but Ladd McConkey keyed LA's passing offense by catching all six of his targets for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Dobbins has a high touch floor as the clear lead back for the Chargers heading into a Week 9 road game against the Browns.