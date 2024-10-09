Joe Mixon Injury: Not practicing

Mixon (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Mixon hasn't played since Week 2 and has managed just one limited practice since then (Friday of Week 4). Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans admitted Monday that he isn't sure if the running back will return for Sunday's game at New England, and Mixon's continued absence from practice to begin Week 6 prep isn't the most encouraging sign. Dameon Pierce (hamstring) returned to practice at the end of last week, potentially giving Houston a new candidate to lead the backfield after Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale took on most of the work in the past three games.