Joey Porter Injury: Exits versus Baltimore

Porter is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Steelers due to a calf injury.

Porter logged two tackles before exiting during the first half. Leading into Week 16, the second-year cornerback has already achieved career highs in tackles this season with 61, and he's logged six passes defended over 14 games. Fellow starter Donte Jackson (back) is already inactive, leaving reserve cornerbacks Cory Trice and James Pierre are the next men up on the perimeter of the Steelers' defense.