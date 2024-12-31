John Kelly News: Signed to Browns' active roster

The Browns signed Kelly to the 53-man roster Tuesday.

Kelly was cut from the Chargers' practice squad Dec. 23 without playing on the Bolts' active roster. He spent time on the Ravens' practice squad earlier in the season and played 11 special teams snaps across two games. Kelly could see meaningful snaps out of the backfield behind D'Onta Foreman for Cleveland's regular-season finale against Baltimore on Saturday if either or both of Jerome Ford (ankle) and Pierre Strong (concussion) are unable to play.