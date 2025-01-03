NFL DFS Breakdown: Week 18 Saturday Matchups

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

The NFL kicks off Week 18 with two games Saturday. The Browns take on the Ravens and the Steelers play host to the Bengals. The games have playoff implications for the Ravens, Steelers and Bengals, so they will deploy their starters as usual. Let's dive into the DFS slate and break down each position.

Quarterback

One quarterback can be immediately eliminated from the discussion. Bailey Zappe ($4,500 DK, $6,000 FD) will start for the Browns after Dorian Thompson-Robinson ($4,500 DK, $6,300 FD) was awful the last two games. In 10 games for the Patriots last season, Zappe had six touchdown passes and nine interceptions.

The top two quarterbacks to consider are Lamar Jackson ($8,000 DK, $9,000 FD) and Joe Burrow ($7,500 DK, $8,600 FD). Jackson has the better matchup against the Browns, who allow 25.0 points per game. They have just four interceptions all season. Burrow has a more difficult matchup versus the Steelers, but it's hard to argue against playing him in DFS. He racked up at least three touchdown passes in each of his last eight games. That included a Week 13 performance against the Steelers in which he threw for 309 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

For those looking for a more budget-friendly option, Russell Wilson ($5,300 DK, $7,300 FD) should be considered. The Bengals have allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns and the ninth-most passing yards per game in the league. In their previous meeting, Wilson threw for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Running Back

Derrick Henry ($8,300 DK, $10,000 FD) has the highest floor among any of the running backs in these games. He has rushed for at least 140 yards in three of his last five games. He could also see added snaps with Justice Hill (illness/concussion) out. Also working in Henry's favor is that the Browns have given up 20 rushing touchdowns this season.

Chase Brown ($7,600 DK, $7,800 FD) is just 10 rushing yards away from his first 1,000-yard season. He has rushed for at least 67 yards in five of his last six games and he has even received at least 18 carries in each of the last three games. When he faced the Steelers previously he had 100 total yards and a touchdown. He is questionable with an ankle injury but would be a great option if he plays. If he's out, Khalil Herbert ($5,100 DK, $6,000 FD) becomes an interesting tournament option.

With how poorly the Bengals have played on defense, the Steelers shouldn't have problems moving the ball. Najee Harris ($5,300 DK, $6,300 FD) exploited their defense in Week 13, posting 75 rushing yards, 54 receiving yards and a touchdown. Not only is he a viable option for DFS, but so is Jaylen Warren ($5,800 DK, $5,800 FD). He has at least 11 carries and five receptions in both of the last two games. He emerged from both matchups with at least 92 total yards.

The Browns placed Jerome Ford (ankle) on injured reserve this week, leaving them especially thin at running back. D'Onta Foreman ($4,900 DK, $5,900 FD) and John Kelly Jr. ($4,000 DK, $4,000 FD) should both receive carries, but neither is anything more than a dart throw in tournament play.

Wide Receiver

Henry has the highest floor among running backs and Ja'Marr Chase ($8,600 DK, $9,500 FD) has the highest floor among wide receivers. He hasn't finished with fewer than six receptions in a game since Week 7 and fewer than 75 receiving yards in a game since Week 9. His teammate Tee Higgins ($7,100 DK, $8,300 FD) also is playing well, catching seven touchdowns in the last six games. The concern with Higgins is that he is questionable to play. If he plays, he would be a good stacking option with Burrow for those who can't squeeze Chase's hefty salary into their budget.

Zay Flowers ($6,200 DK, $6,800 FD) has produced five games with at least 100 receiving yards this season. One came against the Browns when he caught seven passes for 115 yards. While there is some blowout concern that might not lead to many targets for Flowers in the second half, his salary is cheap enough to still make him worth considering.

George Pickens ($6,600 DK, $7,400 FD) returned from a three-game absence last week, catching three of seven targets for 50 yards against the Chiefs. Prior to suffering his injury, he had 29 receptions for 487 yards and three touchdowns in his previous six games. With his average depth of target at 13.0 yards this season, he might be even more appealing than Flowers, given his favorable matchup against the Bengals and the high likelihood that the Steelers will need to throw a lot.

Given the quarterback situation for the Browns, it's difficult to be excited about any of their wide receivers. However, the game script might favor them if the Browns fall into an early deficit. Even with all of the turmoil at quarterback, Jerry Jeudy ($6,400 DK, $6,600 FD) has posted at least 11 receptions and 94 receiving yards in two of his last three games. His likely hefty target share makes him one of the few members of the Browns worth considering.

Tight End

Mark Andrews ($4,500 DK, $6,400 FD) stands out as the top tight end for this slate. He recorded a touchdown in each of his last five games. In the last 11 games, he received 14 red zone targets. Another tight end with touchdown upside is Pat Freiermuth ($3,900 DK, $5,500 FD). When he faced the Bengals previously, he finished with six receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals have had problems with tight ends much of the season. They are tied for the most receptions allowed to the position in the league. They are also tied for the second-most touchdowns allowed to tight ends.

Mike Gesicki ($3,600 DK, $5,300 FD) posted 10 receptions for 86 yards against the Broncos last week, but he had combined for just eight receptions and 75 yards in his last three games. He could still be worth the risk at his cheap salary, though, since the Steelers are tied for the seventh-most receptions allowed to tight ends.

David Njoku (knee) is out for the Browns, paving the way for Jordan Akins ($3,000 DK, $5,000 FD) to be their leader at tight end. While he had six receptions for 49 yards with Njoku out last week against the Dolphins, Atkins's salary isn't that much cheaper than that of Freiermuth and Gesicki. He doesn't have the same type of upside as those two.

