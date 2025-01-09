John Metchie Injury: Full practice, but questionable

Metchie (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Chargers after practicing fully Thursday.

Metchie, who was listed as a non-participant Tuesday, was limited Wednesday and closed out the Texans' practice week with a full session Thursday, which bodes well for his chances of being available for Saturday's 4:30 ET kickoff. If, however, Metchie ends up limited or out versus Los Angeles, added snaps behind top wideout Nico Collins would be available for some combination of Robert Woods, Diontae Johnson and Xavier Hutchinson.