John Metchie Injury: Misses practice with shoulder issue
Metchie didn't practice Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.
Metchie was forced out late in the third quarter of this past Sunday's 23-14 win over the Titans after taking a hit to the upper-body area from Titans defensive back Daryl Worley and was sent in for a concussion check. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Metchie passed all concussion testing, but he apparently injured his shoulder on the hit. He'll have two more opportunities to potentially get in some on-field work before the Texans decide whether he takes a designation into Saturday's wild-card game versus the Chargers. Metchie finished the regular season with 24 catches for 254 yards and one touchdown on 37 targets over 13 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now