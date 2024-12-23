John Michael Schmitz Injury: Working through ankle injury

Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Schmitz aggravated an ankle injury during the Giants' 34-7 loss to the Falcons on Sunday, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Schmitz registered an LP/LP/FP practice log heading into Week 15 due to an ankle injury. He played in all 59 offensive snaps Sunday, but he appears to have come out of the loss worse for wear. His practice participation over the coming week should provide a sense on his chances of playing in Week 17 against the Colts on Sunday, Dec. 29.