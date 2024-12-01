John Parker Romo News: Converts three field goals in win

Romo went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries while making both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Cardinals.

Romo converted from 44 yards, 55 yards and 31 yards in the victory with his lone miss coming in the third quarter on a 43-yard try. The kicker has now made 11 out of 12 field-goal attempts since taking over as the team's starter in Week 10 against the Jaguars. With Will Reichard (quadricep) eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 14, it's unclear if Romo will get another start with Minnesota or not.