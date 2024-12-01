Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
John Parker Romo headshot

John Parker Romo News: Converts three field goals in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Romo went 3-for-4 on field-goal tries while making both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 23-22 win over the Cardinals.

Romo converted from 44 yards, 55 yards and 31 yards in the victory with his lone miss coming in the third quarter on a 43-yard try. The kicker has now made 11 out of 12 field-goal attempts since taking over as the team's starter in Week 10 against the Jaguars. With Will Reichard (quadricep) eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 14, it's unclear if Romo will get another start with Minnesota or not.

John Parker Romo
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now