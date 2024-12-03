John Ross Injury: Let go by Philadelphia

The Eagles cut Ross (undisclosed) from the practice squad Tuesday.

Ross has been on the Eagles' practice-squad injured list since Oct. 21 due to an undisclosed injury. Now that he's been let go, the veteran wide receiver will have a chance to sign with another team once he's fully healthy. Ross' last full season was in 2021 with the Giants, when he logged 11 catches (on 20 targets) for 224 yards and one touchdown across 10 regular-season games.