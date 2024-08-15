DFS NFL: Eagles at Patriots Thursday Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Thursday DFS Preview

The Patriots host the Eagles on Thursday night in the second of three preseason games for both teams. This will be a one-game DFS slate, which means DraftKings and FanDuel are running single-game Showdown contests, led by the DraftKings $100k Preseason Special, with $12 entries and a $25k top prize, as well as FanDuel's $10k Preseason Rush contest with $9 entries and $2k to first place. Let's review the Showdown DFS format and preview potential top targets from Thursday's game.

Roster Strategy

Unlike regular DFS lineups, Showdown contests don't have positional requirements, so you can use any combination of QBs, RBs, WRs, TE, DST units and kickers. DraftKings lineups consist of one Captain (1.5X fantasy points) and five additional FLEX plays, while FanDuel lineups have one MVP spot (1.5X fantasy points) and four FLEX plays. DraftKings uses PPR scoring with bonuses for 100-yard receiving or rushing performances and 300-yard passing games, while FanDuel has 0.5 PPR scoring. All players have the same salary cap hit in preseason DFS contests.

Teams typically rest key starters for the entirety or vast majority of preseason games, so the strategy for preseason DFS contests centers on targeting youngsters or fringe roster players that are likely to see extensive playing time and make the most of it. Our RotoWire NFL Optimizer can help you pinpoint top DFS targets. While there are no positional requirements for your Showdown lineup, we will break the options down by position as usual, with top recommendations bolded for convenience.

Quarterback

Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee both struggled in Philadelphia's preseason opener, though Pickett at least managed to throw a seven-yard touchdown to Will Shipley late in the first half of that 16-13 win over Baltimore. Pickett will likely continue to get the lion's share of snaps under center as the Eagles try to get their new backup accustomed to their system. Considering Pickett logged 22 regular-season starts for Pittsburgh after being a first-round draft pick in 2022, his mix of ability and playing time makes him the most appealing fantasy QB play taking the field Thursday. Starter Jalen Hurts will play little if at all after being rested for the preseason opener, and the Eagles also have Will Grier as a fourth body in the QB room.

The Patriots will likely lean on rookie QBs Drake Maye and Joe Milton, whom New England drafted third overall and in the sixth round, respectively, in the 2024 NFL Draft. The gap between Maye and Milton doesn't appear nearly as large as their difference in draft slot suggests, and with Milton likely to come into the game later and face weaker competition, Milton is the most appealing fantasy option in New England's QB room Thursday. Jacoby Brissett started the preseason opener and Bailey Zappe got 20 of the team's 32 passing attempts in that 17-3 win over the Panthers, but neither of those QBs played well, and the Patriots will likely prioritize developing their pair of rookies at the position during the preseason.

Running Back

Will Shipley deserves Captain/MVP spot consideration after a strong NFL debut in which the rookie fourth-round pick turned seven carries and one target into 30 yards and a touchdown. Shipley should continue to see extensive preseason action as he makes the case to unseat Kenneth Gainwell as the top backup to Saquon Barkley. Lew Nichols also got into the end zone against Baltimore and should see some run in the second half Thursday.

Depth RBs Kevin Harris, JaMycal Hasty and Terrell Jennings all got between five and eight carries last week for the Patriots. Harris scored a TD against Carolina, and he's likely poised for another significant workload as he looks to nail down the third spot on the depth chart behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson. Stevenson and Gibson are likely to play but probably won't see as much volume as the depth options.

Wide Receiver

Kayshon Boutte led New England in both receiving yards (53) and targets (six) in the preseason opener. The 22-year-old wide receiver will likely remain involved as he tries to secure a roster spot in the team's wide-open competition at the position. Rookies Ja'Lynn Polk (second round) and Javon Baker (fourth round) should get plenty of reps as well, and second-year slot receiver DeMario Douglas could make his 2024 preseason debut after sitting out last week due to a hand injury. Jalen Reagor and Tyquan Thornton are both likely on the roster bubble and will thus be motivated to perform well, and it's worth noting that JaQuae Jackson caught a 38-yard touchdown from Milton last week.

Rookies Ainias Smith (fifth round) and Johnny Wilson (sixth round) are players to watch in Philadelphia's receiving corps, as both have a chance to push the banged-up Parris Campbell (groin) for the third spot on the wide receiver depth chart. John Ross is also in that conversation, and the ninth overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft helped his case by leading the team in receiving yards against the Ravens, albeit with only 28. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith could see some action after sitting out the preseason opener, but you would have to hope that the star receivers make up for a lack of quantity with quality, as they are unlikely to play much. Britain Covey and Jacob Harris also had notable performances in the preseason opener, as Harris led the team with six targets and Covey caught all four of his targets for 25 yards.

Tight End

Jaheim Bell caught his only target for 11 yards in last week's NFL debut. The Patriots' 2024 seventh-round draft pick is a smaller, quicker tight end with 4.61 speed in a 6-foot-2, 241-pound frame, so his value comes from catching passes rather than blocking. Bell will likely see much more playing time than Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper, who are locked into the top two spots on the team's tight end depth chart. Henry may not suit up after missing practice time with an undisclosed injury this week.

With Grant Calcaterra (shoulder) and Albert Okwuegbunam (abdomen) banged up, C.J. Uzomah has a chance to separate himself in Philadelphia's backup TE competition behind Dallas Goedert, who probably won't see the field much if at all Thursday. Uzomah has topped 400 receiving yards twice in nine NFL seasons.

Defense/Special Teams and Kickers

New England's coaching staff has defensive roots, and the Patriots' defense looked good in the preseason opener, limiting Carolina to three points. Wednesday's trade of Matthew Judon to Atlanta will have a minimal effect here since starters sit the majority of the preseason anyway.

Philadelphia's defense looked good against a Ravens team that usually performs well in the preseason, but New England will likely play its starters significantly longer on offense than the Eagles will given the Patriots' competitions at QB and WR. As a result, the Eagles' defense will face tougher matchups for much of the game compared to the Patriots' defense. Both units are viable in this format, though, as they at least have the certainty of accruing playing time and opportunities to score fantasy points.

Joey Slye and Chad Ryland are competing at kicker for the Patriots and will likely continue to split attempts, so it will be hard to rely on either one. Jake Elliott doesn't have camp competition in Philadelphia, but he missed one of two field-goal attempts and one of two PAT tries in the preseason opener, so Elliott's far from midseason form.

