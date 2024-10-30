Jonah Williams Injury: Nearing return

Williams (knee) has been Ian Rapoport of NFL Network to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Williams suffered the injury Week 1 and has been sidelined ever since. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed back on the 53-man roster. However, if healthy enough, he could return as soon as Sunday against the Bears. The Alabama product was signed to a two-year. $30 million contract in free agency to anchor the right side of the Cardinals' offensive line, so his potential return should be a significant boost for Arizona.