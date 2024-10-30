Fantasy Football
Jonah Williams Injury: Nearing return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Williams (knee) has been Ian Rapoport of NFL Network to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Williams suffered the injury Week 1 and has been sidelined ever since. He'll now have a 21-day window to practice with the team before needing to be placed back on the 53-man roster. However, if healthy enough, he could return as soon as Sunday against the Bears. The Alabama product was signed to a two-year. $30 million contract in free agency to anchor the right side of the Cardinals' offensive line, so his potential return should be a significant boost for Arizona.

