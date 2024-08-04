2024 Los Angeles Rams Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
Los Angeles Rams
A plethora of question marks loom over a Rams team with a high-octane but injury-prone offense and one of the youngest defensive units in the league, which will make it hard to get a read on their prospects. Matthew Stafford returns for his fourth season, with a pair of one-two punches as potent weapons; Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield and Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver. The defense may be the key as to whether coach Sean McVay can return to the postseason.
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Sean McVay (Year 8)
- Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur (Year 2) – West Coast offense
- Defensive Coordinator: Chris Shula (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 6
Full 2024 Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart
Full 2023 Los Angeles Rams Stats
Stats to Know for the Los Angeles Rams
- 2023 Record: 10-7
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .529 (T-7th)
- 2023 Point Differential: +27 (11th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (25th)
- 2023 PROE: -2.8% (21st)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 14th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,094 (T-11th)
|1,078 (T-15th)
|Points
|404 (8th)
|377 (19th)
|Turnovers
|18 (T-6th)
|15 (30th)
|Yards
|6,108 (7th)
|5,744 (20th)
|Rush Yards
|2,045 (11th)
|1,816 (12th)
|Pass Yards
|4,063 (10th)
|3,928 (20th)
|Drives
|185 (18th)
|185 (15th)
|Yards per Drive
|33.0 (9th)
|30.8 (20th)
|Points per Drive
|2.18 (8th)
|1.92 (19th)
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|Boston Scott
|None
|Colby Parkinson
|Veteran Departures
|Carson Wentz
|Royce Freeman
|Ben Skowronek
|Brycen Hopkins
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|None
|None
|Kamren Curl
|Darious Williams
|Tre'Davious White
|Jerry Jacobs
|Veteran Departures
|Aaron Donald
|None
|Jordan Fuller
|Jonah Williams
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Duke Shelley
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|19
|Jared Verse
|OLB
|2
|39
|Braden Fiske
|DT
|3
|83
|Blake Corum
|RB
|3
|99
|Kamren Kinchens
|S
|5
|154
|Brennan Jackson
|OLB
|6
|196
|Tyler Davis
|DT
|6
|209
|Joshua Karty
|K
|6
|213
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|6
|217
|Beaux Limmer
|C
|7
|254
|KT Leveston
|G
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Top Fantasy Story
Arguably the biggest fantasy sleeper of 2023, Puka Nacua exploded on the scene with an electric 105-1,486-6 receiving line, helped by Cooper Kupp missing the first four games of the season. It could be argued that Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, is now the top target for Matthew Stafford. Over the final 10 games of the regular season, Kupp managed only two games with over 52 receiving yards, while Nacua had a whopping seven games with over 100 yards through the air last regular season while flashing a knack for finding the ball and moving the chains with ease.
The Rams didn't do much to shore up the position in the offseason, trading Ben Skowronek to the Texans and spending a sixth-round pick on oft-injured Jordan Whittington, which speaks of the confidence the team has in Nacua and Kupp leading the wideout corps.
If injuries befall either of the two stars, a pair of intriguing veterans are next in line, with Tutu Atwell looking for one last chance to flash the talent that saw him get drafted in the second round in 2021 and Demarcus Robinson seeking to continue the career renaissance he saw as Stafford's favorite end-zone target – he scored touchdowns in four straight weeks from Week 13-16 – in the second half of the season.
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: RB Blake Corum
It's hard to define the Michigan product as a sleeper given his collegiate pedigree. The eventual third-round pick rushed for 27 touchdowns in his senior year and ended his career with a 5.5 YPC and 3,736 yards on the ground. Kyren Williams showed he could be a three-down back last season with his rushing and pass-catching abilities, but Williams also suffered a multitude of injuries that cost him a total of four games, so the Rams may give Corum more touches to keep Williams fresh.
😴 Super Sleeper: TE Davis Allen
Tyler Higbee is likely to miss a chunk of the 2024 campaign while recovering from ACL and MCL tears, and at 31 years of age, the veteran TE may finally start showing signs of slowing down. While the Rams invested $22 million in the offseason for the services of Colby Parkinson for the next three years, he never exceeded 25 catches in any of his four years in Seattle. A 2023 fifth-rounder, Allen recorded 10 catches for 95 yards and a TD in the last seven games of his rookie season and could be TE1 for the Rams in Week 1.
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Team Futures
- Rams Super Bowl 59 odds: 30-1 (T-13th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Sean McVay 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 22-1 (T-15th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-15th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Player Futures
- Matthew Stafford 2024 NFL MVP odds: 30-1 (T-14th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Puka Nacua 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year odds: 30-1 (13th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jared Verse 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds: 11-1 (4th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
Los Angeles Rams 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|at Detroit Lions
|8:20 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM
|4
|Sep 29
|at Chicago Bears
|1:00 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM
|6
|Bye
|7
|Oct 20
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4:05 PM
|8
|Oct 24
|Minnesota Vikings
|8:15 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|10
|Nov 11
|Miami Dolphins
|8:15 PM
|11
|Nov 17
|at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM
|12
|Nov 24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|8:20 PM
|13
|Dec 1
|at New Orleans Saints
|4:05 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM
|15
|Dec 12
|at San Francisco 49ers
|8:15 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|at New York Jets
|1:00 PM
|17
|TBD
|Arizona Cardinals
|TBD
|18
|TBD
|Seattle Seahawks
|TBD