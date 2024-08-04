Fantasy Football
2024 Los Angeles Rams Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Brandon Temple 
Published on August 4, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Los Angeles Rams

A plethora of question marks loom over a Rams team with a high-octane but injury-prone offense and one of the youngest defensive units in the league, which will make it hard to get a read on their prospects. Matthew Stafford returns for his fourth season, with a pair of one-two punches as potent weapons; Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield and Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver. The defense may be the key as to whether coach Sean McVay can return to the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Sean McVay (Year 8)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur (Year 2) – West Coast offense
  • Defensive Coordinator: Chris Shula (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 6

Full 2024 Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart

Full 2023 Los Angeles Rams Stats

Stats to Know for the Los Angeles Rams

  • 2023 Record: 10-7
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .529 (T-7th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: +27 (11th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (25th)
  • 2023 PROE: -2.8% (21st)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 14th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,094 (T-11th)1,078 (T-15th)
Points404 (8th)377 (19th)
Turnovers18 (T-6th)15 (30th)
Yards6,108 (7th)5,744 (20th)
Rush Yards2,045 (11th)1,816 (12th)
Pass Yards4,063 (10th)3,928 (20th)
Drives185 (18th)185 (15th)
Yards per Drive33.0 (9th)30.8 (20th)
Points per Drive2.18 (8th)1.92 (19th)

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsJimmy GaroppoloBoston ScottNoneColby Parkinson
     
Veteran DeparturesCarson WentzRoyce FreemanBen SkowronekBrycen Hopkins

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsNoneNoneKamren Curl
   Darious Williams
   Tre'Davious White
   Jerry Jacobs
    
Veteran DeparturesAaron DonaldNoneJordan Fuller
 Jonah Williams Ahkello Witherspoon
   Duke Shelley

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
119Jared VerseOLB
239Braden FiskeDT
383Blake CorumRB
399Kamren KinchensS
5154Brennan JacksonOLB
6196Tyler DavisDT
6209Joshua KartyK
6213Jordan WhittingtonWR
6217Beaux LimmerC
7254KT LevestonG

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Arguably the biggest fantasy sleeper of 2023, Puka Nacua exploded on the scene with an electric 105-1,486-6 receiving line, helped by Cooper Kupp missing the first four games of the season. It could be argued that Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, is now the top target for Matthew Stafford. Over the final 10 games of the regular season, Kupp managed only two games with over 52 receiving yards, while Nacua had a whopping seven games with over 100 yards through the air last regular season while flashing a knack for finding the ball and moving the chains with ease.

The Rams didn't do much to shore up the position in the offseason, trading Ben Skowronek to the Texans and spending a sixth-round pick on oft-injured Jordan Whittington, which speaks of the confidence the team has in Nacua and Kupp leading the wideout corps.

If injuries befall either of the two stars, a pair of intriguing veterans are next in line, with Tutu Atwell looking for one last chance to flash the talent that saw him get drafted in the second round in 2021 and Demarcus Robinson seeking to continue the career renaissance he saw as Stafford's favorite end-zone target – he scored touchdowns in four straight weeks from Week 13-16 – in the second half of the season.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: RB Blake Corum

It's hard to define the Michigan product as a sleeper given his collegiate pedigree. The eventual third-round pick rushed for 27 touchdowns in his senior year and ended his career with a 5.5 YPC and 3,736 yards on the ground. Kyren Williams showed he could be a three-down back last season with his rushing and pass-catching abilities, but Williams also suffered a multitude of injuries that cost him a total of four games, so the Rams may give Corum more touches to keep Williams fresh.

😴  Super Sleeper: TE Davis Allen

Tyler Higbee is likely to miss a chunk of the 2024 campaign while recovering from ACL and MCL tears, and at 31 years of age, the veteran TE may finally start showing signs of slowing down. While the Rams invested $22 million in the offseason for the services of Colby Parkinson for the next three years, he never exceeded 25 catches in any of his four years in Seattle. A 2023 fifth-rounder, Allen recorded 10 catches for 95 yards and a TD in the last seven games of his rookie season and could be TE1 for the Rams in Week 1.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Team Futures

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Player Futures

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8at Detroit Lions8:20 PM
2Sep 15at Arizona Cardinals4:05 PM
3Sep 22San Francisco 49ers4:25 PM
4Sep 29at Chicago Bears1:00 PM
5Oct 6Green Bay Packers4:25 PM
6Bye  
7Oct 20Las Vegas Raiders4:05 PM
8Oct 24Minnesota Vikings8:15 PM
9Nov 3at Seattle Seahawks4:25 PM
10Nov 11Miami Dolphins8:15 PM
11Nov 17at New England Patriots1:00 PM
12Nov 24Philadelphia Eagles8:20 PM
13Dec 1at New Orleans Saints4:05 PM
14Dec 8Buffalo Bills4:25 PM
15Dec 12at San Francisco 49ers8:15 PM
16Dec 22at New York Jets1:00 PM
17TBDArizona CardinalsTBD
18TBDSeattle SeahawksTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Brandon Temple
Brandon Temple
An employee of RotoWire since April 2022, Brandon is a Beat Writer and Breaking News contributor.
