2024 Los Angeles Rams Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Los Angeles Rams

A plethora of question marks loom over a Rams team with a high-octane but injury-prone offense and one of the youngest defensive units in the league, which will make it hard to get a read on their prospects. Matthew Stafford returns for his fourth season, with a pair of one-two punches as potent weapons; Kyren Williams and Blake Corum in the backfield and Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp at wide receiver. The defense may be the key as to whether coach Sean McVay can return to the postseason.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Sean McVay (Year 8)

Sean McVay (Year 8) Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur (Year 2) – West Coast offense

Mike LaFleur (Year 2) – West Coast offense Defensive Coordinator: Chris Shula (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Chris Shula (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 6

Full 2024 Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart

Full 2023 Los Angeles Rams Stats

Stats to Know for the Los Angeles Rams

2023 Record: 10-7

10-7 2023 Strength of Schedule: .529 (T-7th)

.529 (T-7th) 2023 Point Differential: +27 (11th)

+27 (11th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 58% (25th)

58% (25th) 2023 PROE: -2.8% (21st)

-2.8% (21st) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 14th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,094 (T-11th) 1,078 (T-15th) Points 404 (8th) 377 (19th) Turnovers 18 (T-6th) 15 (30th) Yards 6,108 (7th) 5,744 (20th) Rush Yards 2,045 (11th) 1,816 (12th) Pass Yards 4,063 (10th) 3,928 (20th) Drives 185 (18th) 185 (15th) Yards per Drive 33.0 (9th) 30.8 (20th) Points per Drive 2.18 (8th) 1.92 (19th)

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Arguably the biggest fantasy sleeper of 2023, Puka Nacua exploded on the scene with an electric 105-1,486-6 receiving line, helped by Cooper Kupp missing the first four games of the season. It could be argued that Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, is now the top target for Matthew Stafford. Over the final 10 games of the regular season, Kupp managed only two games with over 52 receiving yards, while Nacua had a whopping seven games with over 100 yards through the air last regular season while flashing a knack for finding the ball and moving the chains with ease.

The Rams didn't do much to shore up the position in the offseason, trading Ben Skowronek to the Texans and spending a sixth-round pick on oft-injured Jordan Whittington, which speaks of the confidence the team has in Nacua and Kupp leading the wideout corps.

If injuries befall either of the two stars, a pair of intriguing veterans are next in line, with Tutu Atwell looking for one last chance to flash the talent that saw him get drafted in the second round in 2021 and Demarcus Robinson seeking to continue the career renaissance he saw as Stafford's favorite end-zone target – he scored touchdowns in four straight weeks from Week 13-16 – in the second half of the season.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: RB Blake Corum

It's hard to define the Michigan product as a sleeper given his collegiate pedigree. The eventual third-round pick rushed for 27 touchdowns in his senior year and ended his career with a 5.5 YPC and 3,736 yards on the ground. Kyren Williams showed he could be a three-down back last season with his rushing and pass-catching abilities, but Williams also suffered a multitude of injuries that cost him a total of four games, so the Rams may give Corum more touches to keep Williams fresh.

😴 Super Sleeper: TE Davis Allen

Tyler Higbee is likely to miss a chunk of the 2024 campaign while recovering from ACL and MCL tears, and at 31 years of age, the veteran TE may finally start showing signs of slowing down. While the Rams invested $22 million in the offseason for the services of Colby Parkinson for the next three years, he never exceeded 25 catches in any of his four years in Seattle. A 2023 fifth-rounder, Allen recorded 10 catches for 95 yards and a TD in the last seven games of his rookie season and could be TE1 for the Rams in Week 1.

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Team Futures

Rams Super Bowl 59 odds: 30-1 (T-13th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-13th) Sean McVay 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 22-1 (T-15th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-15th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 8.5 (T-15th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Player Futures

Los Angeles Rams 2024 Schedule