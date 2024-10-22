Fantasy Football
Jonathan Harris headshot

Jonathan Harris News: Signed by Panthers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 22, 2024

Carolina signed Harris off Miami's practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris was unable to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Now in Carolina, the 28-year-old will provide rotational depth at defensive end behind starters A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and LaBryan Ray. Harris appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Broncos in 2023 and finished with 43 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Jonathan Harris
Carolina Panthers
