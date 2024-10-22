Jonathan Harris News: Signed by Panthers

Carolina signed Harris off Miami's practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Harris was unable to make the Dolphins' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Now in Carolina, the 28-year-old will provide rotational depth at defensive end behind starters A'Shawn Robinson (knee) and LaBryan Ray. Harris appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Broncos in 2023 and finished with 43 tackles (26 solo), including 1.0 sacks.